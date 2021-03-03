Pakistan Army Team Spirit Competition-2021 underway at NCTC near Kharian

GUJRANWALA – The 4th International Pakistan Army Team Spirit Competition-2021 is underway at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) near Kharian.

According to the military's media wing, the competition is being held under very challenging environment aimed at evaluating physical endurance, mental agility and tactical proficiency of the participating teams.

So far, the teams have participated in endurance test, hideout occupation and rehearsed quick tactical level battle drills.

The participants will participate in the most challenging enduring march and water obstacle crossing events today, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement added.