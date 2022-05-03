Gen Bajwa, wife meet families of Pakistan Army martyrs on Eidul-Fitr
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his wife visited the families of Captain Muhammad Kashif Shaheed and Captain Saad Bin Amin Shaheed, the military media wing said Tuesday.
A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the top general paid rich tribute to martyrs and their families for their ultimate sacrifice in the service of the motherland.
Remembering our heroes is a source of inspiration both for Pakistan Army and for the Pakistani nation, COAS was quoted by the military media wing.
He further maintained that the nation remains forever indebted to these valiant sons and their courageous families.
Meanwhile, the families of martyred officers expressed gratitude to Army chief for being with them on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.
Earlier in the day, the Chief of the Army Staff visited Dungi area of Kotli along the Line of Control (LoC) where he interacted with troops.
COAS offered Eid prayers with army personnel at the LoC and did special prayers for the security, peace, and stability of the country.
