Islamabad police introduce on-the-spot driving learner permits for citizens

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched the second phase of its driving license campaign, enabling residents to obtain learner permits directly at city checkpoints.

The initiative comes under the directives of Inspector General of Islamabad Police.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Hamza Humayun announced that citizens can now receive learner permits through special facilitation vans stationed at four key checkpoints, Zero Point, Faizabad, G-14, and the Foreign Office.

These mobile units will issue learner permits on the spot to those without a valid driving license.

CTO Hamza Humayun stated that traffic police officers at the checkpoints are actively checking licenses to discourage unlicensed driving.

Those found without valid licenses will be given the opportunity to obtain learner permits immediately.

He emphasized that the Islamabad Traffic Police remains committed to providing convenient and transparent services to the public.

The campaign, he added, aims to raise awareness about responsible driving and ensure compliance with traffic laws across the capital.

Earlier, Islamabad Traffic Police added 15 new service desks at the Faizabad Traffic Office and Traffic Headquarters to provide citizens with faster and more efficient licensing services, a spokesperson confirmed.

The move is aimed at reducing waiting times and making the licensing process more convenient for the public.

The new desks will be operational from 6:00 PM, ensuring citizens can access necessary services with ease.

He further emphasized that the Islamabad Traffic Police is committed to modernizing public facilities and continuously implementing initiatives to enhance the overall experience for residents.