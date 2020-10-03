ECP’s final voter lists shows 115.74m registered voters in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the final voter lists, showing 115,748,753 of registered voters, including 64,078,616 men, 51,667,599 women and 2,538 transgender voters in the country.

According to ECP, the total registered voters in the Punjab province are 66,236,144, including 36,371,326 male, 29,862,932 female, and 1,886 transgender voters.

In Sindh, total numbers of voters are 24,351,681, which include 13,443,983 male, 10,907,267 female, and 431 transgender voters.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), the registered voters are 19,533,964 voters in total, including 11,076,630 male, 8,457,201 female and 133 transgender.

Total number of voters in Balochistan is 4,801,131, which include 2,753,946 men, 2,047,104 women, and 81 transgender.

In Islamabad Capital Territory, there are 825,833 voters, including 432,731men, 393,095 women, and seven transgender.

The final electoral rolls will be displayed in the offices of the District Election Commissioner or Registration Officers for public inspection from Monday. For

It may be added that the total number of voters in last general elections was 10,59,55,409, which has now increased to 11,57,48,753 with the addition of 97,93, 344 new votes.

For the convenience of general public, the ECP has updated its 8300 Short Message Service so that they can check their voter registration through this service as per the final electoral rolls. Voters can get the details of their vote registration by sending an SMS containing their CNIC number on 8300.