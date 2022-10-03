PM Shehbaz rejects to inaugurate ‘flawed’ real-time flood dashboard

05:50 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
PM Shehbaz rejects to inaugurate ‘flawed’ real-time flood dashboard
Source: File Photo
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday rejected to inaugurating the real-time dashboard to monitor the national and international assistance received by the Pakistani government for relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-hit areas.

The premier did not inaugurate the dashboard, saying there are flaws in the system. 

More to follow...

