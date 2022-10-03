PM Shehbaz rejects to inaugurate ‘flawed’ real-time flood dashboard
05:50 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday rejected to inaugurating the real-time dashboard to monitor the national and international assistance received by the Pakistani government for relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-hit areas.
The premier did not inaugurate the dashboard, saying there are flaws in the system.
More to follow...
- PM Shehbaz rejects to inaugurate ‘flawed’ real-time flood ...05:50 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
- Karachi food gets thumbs up from England captain Moeen Ali05:33 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
- realme C25Y makes a comeback on an amazing price of Rs28,99904:35 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
- IHC larger bench discharges contempt notice against ex-PM Imran Khan02:15 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
- Shahnawaz Amir’s remand extended in Sarah Inam murder case01:34 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
Meera and Amna Ilyas share a snippet from upcoming project
07:37 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
- Ali Sethi and Shae Gill take 'Pasoori' to live concert in London07:00 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
- Naimal Khawar's post workout glow leaves fans stunned09:02 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
- Hira Mani and Rahim Pardesi's new song 'Mera Naam' is out now08:35 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
- US cipher is a reality, says PTI05:20 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022