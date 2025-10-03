CAA suspends Serene Air operations over lack of aircraft, regulatory non-compliance

ISLAMABAD – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has suspended Serene Air’s flight operations due to rising passenger complaints and a shortage of aircraft.

According to reports, the suspension was enforced after Serene Air was left without a single airworthy aircraft, and the CAA issued a formal notification.

In the notification, the CAA ordered Serene Air to immediately return its Air Operator Certificate, citing the airline’s failure to comply with operational regulations.

Meanwhile, Serene Air’s management stated that one of their planes is grounded in Saudi Arabia after a bird strike. They added that they have requested the CAA’s permission to bring back their stranded passengers from Saudi Arabia.