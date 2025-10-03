Govt, AJK Public Action Committee reach principle agreement; draft under review

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal has said that a principle agreement has been reached with the Azad Kashmir Public Action Committee.

In an interview to a private TV channel, the minister said the prime minister had sent a high-level committee which held talks, and both sides have now agreed in principle. The draft of the agreement is under review, and it will be signed soon.

He added that Pakistan has avoided a situation where hostile elements sought unrest and instability, calling it a victory for Pakistan, the people of Azad Kashmir, and democracy.

Ahsan Iqbal further stated that under the supervision of the Minister for Kashmir Affairs, a permanent committee has been formed which will meet every 15 days to review progress on demands. A constitutional experts’ committee will also be set up to examine issues related to refugee seats, and its recommendations will be binding.

Earlier, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said that negotiations with Public Action Committee members were ongoing. He noted that the size of Azad Kashmir’s cabinet was too large and suggested reducing ministries. He expressed hope that after internal consultations, the agreement would soon be finalized, adding that the government was ready to accept demands related to public welfare and development.

Talks between the government’s committee and the Joint Action Committee took place in Muzaffarabad, attended by Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal, and Amir Muqam.