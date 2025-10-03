IHC issues notices to IIC, FIA, NCCIA in Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza case

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court has sought assistance from the Attorney General on November 5 regarding a petition against the Islamic Ideological Council’s resolution labeling Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza as “blasphemous.” Notices were also issued to the Council, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), directing them to submit responses.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the petition filed by Dr. Aslam Khaki. The petitioner, appearing in person, argued that respected scholars of the Council declared Mirza a blasphemer, questioning why the accused himself did not challenge the resolution. He added that he had faced similar fatwas in the past and believed Mirza was being unfairly targeted, urging that he should at least be heard in court before being condemned.

The judge noted that a case against Mirza is already registered in Jhelum. The petitioner replied that his challenge was specifically against the Council’s resolution in Islamabad. He argued that the NCCIA had referred the matter to the Council for opinion, though legally only the President, Governor, or Parliament can do so.

The court remarked that once the record is presented, the actual allegations and statements will be clear. It added that after hearing the Attorney General, it would decide whether the petition is maintainable. The hearing was adjourned till November 5.