Islamabad weather update

Most parts of the country including federal capital Islamabad will continue to experience hot and humid weather today on Sunday.

Rain Update Islamabad

The Met Office predicted isolated rain-wind thundershower today (Sunday).

Islamabad Temperature today

On Sunday, the temperature of Islamabad recorded at 32. It was cloudy in the city while winds blew at around 14km/h.

Islamabad Air Quality Index

Air quality of the federal capital was recorded at 28 which is fair. The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Synoptic Situation

The Met Office predicted that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in plain areas of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.