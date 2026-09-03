Man arrested for raping schoolgirl after blackmailing her with photos

LAHORE – Police have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the rape of a schoolgirl in Kahna area of Lahore.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran took notice of the incident and ordered the early arrest of the suspect.

SP Asad Ali said the suspect allegedly befriended the schoolgirl and took photographs with her. He allegedly later blackmailed her using the photographs and subjected her to sexual assault.

SP Model Town said the girl had left her home for school when the suspect allegedly blackmailed her and took her to a house located on Shehzada Road.

Police registered a case against the suspect, identified as Kashmail, and handed him over to the Gender Cell for further investigation.

Police said individuals involved in the exploitation of women would not be shown any leniency.