Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO

RAWALPINDI – Two terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation conducted by security forces in Kech district, Balochistan on Friday.

According to ISPR, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location during the operation.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the law enforcement agencies as well as the innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.