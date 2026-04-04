1 PKR to US Dollar – Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 4 April 2026

KARACHI – Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan’s open market show steady trading, with US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound Sterling remaining among the most closely watched currencies for traders and importers desp.

On April 4, US Dollar was available at Rs279.00 for buying and Rs280.15 for selling. Euro traded at Rs321.42 (buying) and Rs327.42 (selling), while UK Pound Sterling stood at Rs368.79 for buying and Rs374.04 for selling in the open market.

UAE Dirham was recorded at Rs75.95 for buying and Rs77.25 for selling, whereas the Saudi Riyal was traded at Rs74.40 for buying and Rs75.55 for selling.

Other international currencies also showed active trading in the local market. The Australian Dollar stood at Rs188.78 (buying) and Rs193.77 (selling), while the Canadian Dollar was available at Rs198.02 for buying and Rs204.50 for selling.

In Asian currencies, the Chinese Yuan was traded at Rs36.45 (buying) and Rs37.55 (selling), whereas the Japanese Yen was priced at Rs1.72 for buying and Rs1.82 for selling. The Indian Rupee stood at Rs2.05 for buying and Rs2.31 for selling.