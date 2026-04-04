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1 PKR to US Dollar – Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 4 April 2026

By News Desk
9:11 am | Apr 4, 2026
Currency Rates In Pakistan 15 September 2024 Pkr To Us Dollar Euro Pound Riyal Dirham Open Market

KARACHI – Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan’s open market show steady trading, with US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound Sterling remaining among the most closely watched currencies for traders and importers desp.

On April 4, US Dollar  was available at Rs279.00 for buying and Rs280.15 for selling. Euro traded at Rs321.42 (buying) and Rs327.42 (selling), while UK Pound Sterling stood at Rs368.79 for buying and Rs374.04 for selling in the open market.

UAE Dirham was recorded at Rs75.95 for buying and Rs77.25 for selling, whereas the Saudi Riyal was traded at Rs74.40 for buying and Rs75.55 for selling.

Other international currencies also showed active trading in the local market. The Australian Dollar stood at Rs188.78 (buying) and Rs193.77 (selling), while the Canadian Dollar was available at Rs198.02 for buying and Rs204.50 for selling.

In Asian currencies, the Chinese Yuan was traded at Rs36.45 (buying) and Rs37.55 (selling), whereas the Japanese Yen was priced at Rs1.72 for buying and Rs1.82 for selling. The Indian Rupee stood at Rs2.05 for buying and Rs2.31 for selling.

 
Currency Symbol Buying Rate Selling Rate
US Dollar USD 279.00 280.15
Euro EUR 321.42 327.42
British Pound Sterling GBP 368.79 374.04
UAE Dirham AED 75.95 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.40 75.55
Australian Dollar AUD 188.78 193.77
Bahrain Dinar BHD 729.47 739.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.02 204.50
Chinese Yuan CNY 36.45 37.55
Danish Krone DKK 43.25 43.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.01 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 2.05 2.31
Japanese Yen JPY 1.72 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 884.00 896.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.25 66.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.36 163.57
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.65 27.95
Omani Riyal OMR 720.38 732.95
Qatari Riyal QAR 73.86 74.50
Singapore Dollar SGD 214.94 220.00
Swedish Krona SEK 30.20 30.50
Swiss Franc CHF 355.00 358.85
Thai Baht THB 8.05 8.20
 
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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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