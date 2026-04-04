Is Bilal Azhar Kayani replacing Aurangzeb as new Finance Minister of Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – Rumours are circulating in political circles that Bilal Azhar Kayani, who is currently serving as Minister of State for Finance, could replace Muhammad Aurangzeb as the new finance minister in a potential cabinet reshuffle expected in the coming days.

According to sources, the federal government may be considering a minor reshuffle in the federal cabinet, with Kayani emerging as a possible candidate for the top finance portfolio. However, no official announcement has been made by the government or the Prime Minister’s Office, and Aurangzeb continues to perform his duties as finance minister.

Aurangzeb, a seasoned banker by profession, took the role and was leading economic meetings and policy decisions, including discussions with international financial institutions and oversight of energy and fuel supply matters, indicating that the finance ministry continues to operate under his leadership.

The speculation comes at a time when Pakistan’s economy remains under significant pressure, with persistent inflation affecting household purchasing power and economic stability. Analysts say the country is navigating a difficult economic environment while attempting to stabilize macroeconomic indicators.

Pakistan is also bearing the brunt of regional geopolitical tensions, including the ripple effects of the ongoing confrontation between the US and Iran, which has kept parts of the Middle East on edge and contributed to volatility in energy markets and trade routes, impacting the wider region.

For now, these reports remain speculative, and officials have yet to confirm whether any changes in the federal cabinet are imminent.