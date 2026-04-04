Punjab on High Alert as Easter festivities spark massive Security Deployment

LAHORE – Crowds thronged malls, bazaars, and shopping streets amid Easter festivites, and the bustling activity in Punjab prompted police officials to beef up security measures.

Punjab Inspector General (IG) Abdul Kareem issued stern directives, ordering high alert security across the province, including Lahore. According to police officials, more than 17,000 officers and personnel will be on duty province-wide, while over 3,000 personnel have been deployed in Lahore alone to ensure public safety.

IGP instructed that all personnel deployed at markets, recreational spots, and sensitive locations remain on maximum alert. Specialized units including the Ladies Squad, Dolphin Force, PRU, and Elite Force have been tasked with effective patrolling around key areas to maintain law and order.

Action has been mandated against any individual harassing women in markets and shopping areas. Meanwhile, Safe Cities Authority cameras are monitoring business centers and marketplaces around the clock, ensuring no threat goes unnoticed.

IG Abdul Kareem has also directed Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs) to personally review all security arrangements, while border checkpoints between provinces are under tight surveillance to prevent any untoward incidents.

Authorities have confirmed that combing, search, and intelligence-based operations will continue uninterrupted throughout the Easter period, highlighting the administration’s zero-tolerance approach to any security breach.

With bustling markets, tight security, and vigilant officers on the streets, Punjab is gearing up for a safe and secure Easter celebration, leaving no stone unturned to safeguard citizens and ensure peace across the province.