Appointment of ECP members deferred for one week as govt-opposition deadlock continues

Web Desk
05:42 PM | 4 Dec, 2019
ISLAMABAD - - Matter for the appointment of members of the Election Commission (ECP) has been deferred for one week as the government and opposition on Wednesday failed to break a deadlock on the issue.

In-camera meeting of the parliamentary committee for appointment of members of the ECP was held in Islamabad on Wednesday with Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari in the chair.

The committee decided to finalize the name of members and Chief Election Commissioner at the same time.

The committee is pondering upon the names proposed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif for the ECP members, Radio Pakistan reported. 

