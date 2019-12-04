Appointment of ECP members deferred for one week as govt-opposition deadlock continues
Share
ISLAMABAD - - Matter for the appointment of members of the Election Commission (ECP) has been deferred for one week as the government and opposition on Wednesday failed to break a deadlock on the issue.
In-camera meeting of the parliamentary committee for appointment of members of the ECP was held in Islamabad on Wednesday with Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari in the chair.
The committee decided to finalize the name of members and Chief Election Commissioner at the same time.
The committee is pondering upon the names proposed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif for the ECP members, Radio Pakistan reported.
- Realm 5s with 48MP quad camera, 5000 mAH battery to be launched on ...11:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019