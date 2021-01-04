Top US envoy calls on Pakistan Army chief to discuss Afghan peace
RAWALPINDI – US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday to discuss the Afghan peace process, the military’s media wing said.
Zalmay Khalilzad acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts for enduring peace in Afghanistan, an Inter Services Public Relations statement said .
During the meeting matters of mutual interest including the overall regional security situation with particular reference to the ongoing Afghan peace process were discussed.
Both sides pledged towards the common goal of peace and stability in the region and agreed on continued engagement at multiple levels.
Earlier on December 17, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated Pakistan's steadfast support for the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process for a political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan. In a telephonic conversation with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, he reiterated Pakistan's call on all the Afghan sides for taking measures for reduction in the violence leading to the ceasefire.
