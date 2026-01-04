Terror strikes KP again as Three cops martyred in Lakki Marwat

BANNU – Another attack on law enforcement in KP left three traffic policemen martyred on Sunday, as suspected terrorists opened fire in Lakki Marwat’s Serai Naurang area.

KP police officers were performing their duties near Dil Begu Khel when unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle suddenly attacked, killing Jalal Khan, Azizullah, and Abdullah instantly. Jalal Khan, the ticketing officer in charge, was among the martyred. The bodies were taken to Naurang Hospital, and police have launched a search operation to track down the assailants.

Another police constable martyred in Bannu district, Rashid Khan, was shot dead by unidentified attackers while leaving his home for work. Authorities immediately cordoned off the area, collected evidence, and launched a search operation, according to Asif Hasan, spokesperson for the Bannu DPO.

These incidents add to a disturbing trend of attacks on law enforcement in KP. Just last month, five policemen were martyred when a vehicle was ambushed in Karak, prompting a large-scale counter-terrorism operation in which eight terrorists were killed.

Authorities warn that law enforcement personnel in KP remain under increasing threat, and security operations are ongoing to apprehend the attackers behind these violent acts.