PIA slashes Airfares by 40% on THESE Routes

FAISALABAD – A slight relief for domestic air travelers as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced 40% reduction in fares for passengers traveling between Faisalabad and Karachi, making air travel significantly more affordable for a limited time.

Under revised pricing, the one-way fare has dropped from nearly Rs20,000 to Rs16,781, while the round-trip fare has been reduced from nearly Rs38,000 to Rs33,742.

According to the airline, the discounted fares will remain available until July 30 and are valid for round-trip flights operating on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The fare cut is expected to provide welcome relief to business travelers, families, and other passengers commuting between the two major cities during the promotional period.

Earlie this month, Privatisation Commission completed transfer of management control of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) to the Arif Habib Corporation-led consortium, marking the successful completion of the airline’s privatisation process.

The handover follows the fulfilment of all conditions under the Share Purchase and Subscription Agreement (SPSA), signed on January 29, 2026. The newly restructured board has appointed Lt Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Haider, Managing Director of Fauji Foundation, as chairman of the privatised airline.

The transaction required the completion of 40 regulatory, commercial, financial, and governance-related conditions, including approvals from domestic and international regulators, contractual consents from key partners, and reforms covering taxation, aviation policy, aircraft financing, and airport infrastructure.