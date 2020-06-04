PIA announces pay cuts of up to 25pc due to coronavirus
06:38 PM | 4 Jun, 2020
LAHORE – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announed it will cut down salaries of its employees by up to 10-25 percent as the national flag carrier is facing financial crisis due to coronavirus.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez said Thursday the salaries of the employees whose annual gross pay was above Rs100,000 have been slashed by 10 percent.

“The employees whose salary is above 300,000 will face up to 25 per cent cut,” said the spokesperson for the national flag-carrier.

He added that the salary cut would not apply to the employees of grade 1-4.

It is worthy to mention that top officials of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) voluntarily cut their salaries back in March to back the government’s move in fight against coronavirus.

According to an estimate, the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis caused Rs 4 billion loss to PIA in the month of March.

