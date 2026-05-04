Is Parvez Elahi joining PPP amid internal rift between PTI?

LAHORE – Amid growing internal differences within PTI, several reports claimed Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s future political direction. Rumors are circulating about a possible link with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has strongly denied reports about his joining the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

When a journalist asked him about rumors of his alleged inclusion in the PPP, Parvez Elahi responded by saying, “Have fear of Allah, and I have nothing to do with the Pakistan Peoples Party.”

He made it clear that the reports regarding his joining any other political party are completely baseless and false.

Elahi, the seasoned politician from Gujrat who has seen more party switches than most people change their minds over dinner, started his journey in the 1980s as a local council chairman, he rose to become Punjab Minister, two-time Speaker of the Assembly, twice Chief Minister of Punjab, federal minister, and even Pakistan’s first Deputy Prime Minister.

After a dramatic exit from PML-Q, he joined PTI in 2023 and was made its President by now jailed Imran Khan, proving once again that in Pakistani politics, loyalty is flexible but influence is forever.

On the legal front, Elahi has been playing an extended game of “bail or jail” with NAB and Anti-Corruption Establishment cases involving alleged kickbacks, development fund irregularities, and controversial recruitments.

He calls them political vendettas, as courts keep issuing dates while granting him exemptions for health reasons. Arrested multiple times, jailed for about a year, and even suffered a spinal injury in custody.