Riu Hosts International Student Convention To Promote Global Academic Engagement

ISLAMABAD – Riphah International University (RIU) on Saturday inaugurated the 6th International Students Convention and Expo (ISCE) 2026 at its Gulberg Greens campus, bringing together students, academics, industry representatives and foreign delegates from Pakistan and abroad.

The four-day event, scheduled from May 3 to May 6, aims to provide a platform for youth engagement, academic collaboration and international dialogue.

Chairman of the Higher Education Commission, Dr. Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, attended the opening ceremony as chief guest. More than 1,000 participants were present, including vice chancellors from over 20 universities and around 250 international students.

In his welcome address, RIU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad (Sitara-i-Imtiaz) said the university was committed to promoting value-based education, ethical leadership and social impact.

“RIU takes pride in providing a platform where education extends beyond classrooms to encompass values, ethics and real-life impact,” he said, adding that ISCE 2026 reflects the institution’s vision of preparing responsible global citizens.

The ceremony was also attended by members of the diplomatic community, including the ambassador of Kazakhstan, the high commissioner of Mauritius, and diplomats from Yemen, Malaysia and Palestine.

Described as one of the country’s largest student-led academic and cultural events, ISCE 2026 has drawn participation from over 100 universities, educational institutions and corporate partners.

The event features more than 35 competitions, along with workshops, innovation and industrial exhibitions, education fairs and cultural showcases aimed at encouraging creativity and collaboration among students.

Organisers said the convention would help strengthen academic linkages and contribute to positioning Pakistan as a hub for international student engagement.