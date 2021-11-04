Uzbek military official visits Torkham border, Pakistan Military Academy

ISLAMABAD – Secretary of the Security Council of Uzbekistan Lt. Gen. Viktor Mahmudov visited the Pak-Afghan Torkham border and the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul, the military media wing said Wednesday.

A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the visiting dignitary was briefed on border management mechanisms including fencing, and the establishment of terminals.

National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf and PM’s aide on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood also accompanied Mahmudov, it further added.

The Uzbek delegation also reviewed border terminals formed to counter illegal movement on both sides of the border. He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in the region, and measures to counter terrorism and socio-economic uplift of local districts.

Later, the Uzbek delegation visited Pakistan Military Academy where they were briefed on the training regime of PMA including visits to various training and sports facilities.

The visiting dignitary commended the high training standards of Pakistan Military Academy for grooming future military leadership and providing an excellent training atmosphere to international cadets.

Lt. Gen. Viktor Mahmudov also expressed keen interest in bilateral military cooperation, particularly in the training domain, ISPR said.