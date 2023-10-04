Lahore Weather Update

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a weather forecast predicting hot and dry conditions across Punjab including provincial capital Lahore the next 24 hours.

Lahore Rain Update

Amid the scorching heat, there are no chances of rain in Lahore today or in the coming days.

Lahore Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 36°C. Winds blew at 13km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.

Lahore Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 203, which is very unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts. However, rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan.