PIA set to resume UK flights this month after years of suspension

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani High Commission in London has announced the much-anticipated resumption of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to the United Kingdom, starting this month.

The announcement follows the approval of a Foreign Aircraft Operating Permit by the UK Civil Aviation Authority, making it possible for PIA to resume operations.

In the first phase, flights will operate to Manchester, with plans to expand the service to London and Birmingham in the subsequent phase.

This development is expected to benefit over 1.7 million Pakistani nationals residing in the UK, many of whom have been eagerly awaiting the return of direct air services between the two countries.

The resumption of PIA’s flights will not only facilitate easier travel for passengers but is also expected to boost both commercial and social ties between Pakistan and the UK.

The High Commission emphasized that this is a welcome move that will streamline travel options and enhance connectivity for the Pakistani diaspora.

For years, PIA’s flights to the UK were suspended, leaving passengers with limited options. With the new operating permit in place, the airline is now set to revive its operations, marking a significant step forward in strengthening bilateral relations.

