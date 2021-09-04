Pakistani delegation led by DG ISI reaches Kabul on Taliban’s invite

RAWALPINDI – A delegation of senior Pakistani military officials headed by DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed has arrived in Afghanistan capital on the invite of the Taliban.

Reports in local media quoting sources said the high-level military delegation of Pakistan will hold key meetings in Afghanistan. Issues relating to border security, economy, and other matters will be discussed during the meeting, per reports.

ISI Chief Lt Gen Faiz Hamid arrived Kabul this morning leading delegation of senior Pakistani officials. Gen Faiz is highest ranking foreign official to reach Kabul on invitation of Taliban Shura. Issues to discuss immediate future of Pak Taliban security economic trade ties pic.twitter.com/Ku2Jcyl3RK — Kamran Khan (@AajKamranKhan) September 4, 2021

The Pakistani delegation will call on the Taliban government's intelligence chief Najibullah along with other top officials.

Sources claimed that both sides will discuss matters of mutual cooperation. It further added that an official statement about the top-level meetings is yet to be announced.

