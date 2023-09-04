Weather Update for Karachi

The scorching sun maintains its grip after the end of rainy season, and Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted hot and humid conditions for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Karachi Rain Update

PMD said mugginess caused by mercury and humidity continued to affect residents of port city as there was no immediate chance of any relief over the weekend.

Karachi temperature today

On Saturday, the mercury reached 32°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop to 29°C in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 70 percent in the metropolis. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate. Cloud Cover remained at 85 percent with winds gusts at 19km/h.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality was recorded 38 on Monday, which is fair. The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening/night.