PM Shehbaz to leave for Saudi Arabia on April 6

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Saudi Arabia from April 6 to 8, 2024, during the last days of Ramadan.

This would be the Prime Minister’s first foreign visit since his election, said foreign office in a statement on Friday.

The premier will be accompanied by Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Defence; Finance, Information and Economic Affairs. He will perform Umrah and offer prayers at the Masjid Nabwi Al-Sharif.

He is expected to meet the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and discuss issues of mutual interest. The leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments.

Pakistan and KSA have longstanding fraternal relations rooted in religious and cultural affinity. The people of Pakistan have the deepest respect and regard for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

The leadership of both countries is committed to advancing the fraternal ties and mutually rewarding economic and investment relations.