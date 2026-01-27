Uae Bans Use Of Its Airspace For Us Military Action Against Iran

ABU DHABI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has decided to prohibit the use of its airspace for any potential military action by the United States against Iran.

In a statement, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the country will not allow its territory to be used for any military operations or logistical support against Iran.

The ministry further stated that the UAE supports a peaceful resolution to tensions in the region, highlighting the importance of negotiations and adherence to international laws to resolve conflicts. The decision reflects the UAE’s commitment to regional stability and diplomatic solutions.

This move comes shortly after Saudi Arabia made a similar declaration, assuring Tehran that it would not be part of any US-led military strike. Saudi officials also confirmed that they would not allow US forces to use their airspace or territory for such an operation.

Both the UAE and Saudi Arabia have expressed their preference for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing tensions in the region, signaling their desire to avoid military confrontations.

Meanwhile, the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group has positioned itself in the Indian Ocean, bringing it closer to support any potential US military actions against Iran, according to two sources speaking to CNN.

The group is currently within the operational zone of US Central Command, which oversees military activities in the Middle East. However, the carrier is not yet stationed for immediate action, and while President Donald Trump continues to explore various options for potential strikes on Iran, no final decision has been made.

A typical carrier strike group consists of an aircraft carrier, guided missile cruisers, anti-aircraft ships, and anti-submarine destroyers or frigates.