Gold Rate Today in Pakistan | New Gold Price – 5 April 2026

ISLAMABAD – Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan stands at Rs490,362 on April 5, 2026 Sunday as prices maintained their record-high levels and drawing strong attention in the local bullion market.

The price of gold per tola remained unchanged at Rs490,362, signaling stability after a sharp rise a day earlier. According to figures released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the rate for 10 grams of gold also stayed steady at Rs420,406.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal Unit Price Gold Per Tola Rs490,362 Gold 10 Grams Rs420,406 Silver Per Tola Rs7,794

Globally, gold prices also showed no movement, remaining stable at $4,676 per ounce, which includes a $20 premium.

Latest Gold Prices

Dates Price 2-April-26 Rs486,962 1-April-26 Rs494,062 30-March-26 Rs475,962 28-March-26 Rs472,062 26-March-26 Rs468,262 25-March-26 Rs479,262 24-March-26 Rs464,062

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Meanwhile, silver prices also held their ground in the local market, with one tola of silver priced at Rs7,794, unchanged from the previous session.

The continued stability in both local and international markets has kept investors and traders closely watching the precious metals market for the next potential move.