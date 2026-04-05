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Gold Rate Today in Pakistan | New Gold Price – 5 April 2026

By News Desk
9:02 am | Apr 5, 2026
Gold Price Increases By Rs3700 Per Tola In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD –  Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan stands at Rs490,362 on April 5, 2026 Sunday as prices maintained their record-high levels and drawing strong attention in the local bullion market.

The price of gold per tola remained unchanged at Rs490,362, signaling stability after a sharp rise a day earlier. According to figures released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the rate for 10 grams of gold also stayed steady at Rs420,406.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal Unit Price
Gold Per Tola Rs490,362
Gold 10 Grams Rs420,406
Silver Per Tola Rs7,794

Globally, gold prices also showed no movement, remaining stable at $4,676 per ounce, which includes a $20 premium.

Latest Gold Prices

Dates Price
2-April-26 Rs486,962
1-April-26 Rs494,062
30-March-26 Rs475,962
28-March-26 Rs472,062
26-March-26 Rs468,262
25-March-26 Rs479,262
24-March-26 Rs464,062

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Meanwhile, silver prices also held their ground in the local market, with one tola of silver priced at Rs7,794, unchanged from the previous session.

The continued stability in both local and international markets has kept investors and traders closely watching the precious metals market for the next potential move.

Gold price drops by Rs7,100 per tola in Pakistan amid global uncertainty

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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