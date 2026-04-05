Iranian Petrol Price fixed at Rs280 per Liter in Balochistan

QUETTA – Balochistan government reportedly fixed price of Iranian smuggled petrol at Rs280 per liter and clarified that strict action will be taken against those charging more than this.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, it was decided that Iranian petrol will be sold in the province at a fixed official price to prevent market irregularities and profiteering.

Quetta’s DC Munir Ahmed Drani said that Iranian petrol will only be sold within Balochistan and will not be allowed to be transported outside the region. He clarified that legal action will be taken against anyone charging more than the fixed price.

Local government officials said some parties in Balochistan raised the prices of Iranian petrol, charging between Rs300 and Rs360 per liter, following petrol price hike by federal government.

The purpose of this decision is to provide relief to the public and prevent illegal profiteering. The administration announced that special monitoring will be conducted to oversee prices, and immediate action will be taken against violators.

Provincial authorities further stated that the distribution and sale system of Iranian petrol will also be organized to ensure transparency in this business and discourage illegal activities.

Smuggled Iranian petrol is being in Balochistan due to the large price difference between subsidized fuel in Iran and higher-priced fuel in Pakistan, combined with the province’s long, porous border with Iran.

Millions of liters are estimated to enter Pakistan illegally each year, often sold at below-market rates, leading to substantial revenue losses for the government and market distortions. Many local residents rely on this informal trade for income, making enforcement politically and socially sensitive.

In past, there were reports of crackdowns on smuggling through seizures, stricter border control, and monitoring.