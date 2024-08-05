Massive corruption scandal hits Islamabad Club as Auditor General exposes irregularities

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Club, the key facility in country's capital city Islamabad, has been rocked by massive scandal of over Rs750 million as Auditor General exposed embezzlement of funds.
Reports shared online quoting Auditor General of Pakistan reports said there are major financial discrepancies amounting to Rs750 million in audit of Islamabad Club.
The audit disclosed that the club experienced a loss of Rs. 199.2 million for the fiscal year 2022-23, even though Rs. 100 million in bonuses were distributed to employees. The report highlights that Rs. 300 million was inappropriately spent on domestic projects without proper cost estimates or measurements.
Amount of over Rs14 million was used for building lake near the cricket ground and Rs. 16.1 million for floodlights purchased without a competitive bidding process.
The report also reveals that Rs. 104.5 million in membership fees were not collected, and Rs. 93.6 million was spent on civil works without receiving design approval from the Capital Development Authority (CDA).
Furthermore, another amount of Rs25 million was allocated for corporate membership fees, and Rs. 105 million was expended on various development projects. Furthermore, the audit criticized the hiring of a consultant for Rs. 4.4 million without conducting an open competition.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 5, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.55
|Euro
|EUR
|301.6
|303.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.80
|356.35
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.80
|76.40
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.95
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.80
|186.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36.00
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.00
|917.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.40
|204.40
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.60
|26.90
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
