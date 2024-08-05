Search

Pakistan

Massive corruption scandal hits Islamabad Club as Auditor General exposes irregularities

Web Desk
10:02 AM | 5 Aug, 2024
Massive corruption scandal hits Islamabad Club as Auditor General exposes irregularities
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Club, the key facility in country's capital city Islamabad, has been rocked by massive scandal of over Rs750 million as Auditor General exposed embezzlement of funds.

Reports shared online quoting Auditor General of Pakistan reports said there are major financial discrepancies amounting to Rs750 million in audit of Islamabad Club.

The audit disclosed that the club experienced a loss of Rs. 199.2 million for the fiscal year 2022-23, even though Rs. 100 million in bonuses were distributed to employees. The report highlights that Rs. 300 million was inappropriately spent on domestic projects without proper cost estimates or measurements. 

Amount of over Rs14 million was used for building lake near the cricket ground and Rs. 16.1 million for floodlights purchased without a competitive bidding process.

The report also reveals that Rs. 104.5 million in membership fees were not collected, and Rs. 93.6 million was spent on civil works without receiving design approval from the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Furthermore, another amount of Rs25 million was allocated for corporate membership fees, and Rs. 105 million was expended on various development projects. Furthermore, the audit criticized the hiring of a consultant for Rs. 4.4 million without conducting an open competition.

Food ministry officer suspended in wheat scandal attends int’l training in Korea

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

10:02 AM | 5 Aug, 2024

Massive corruption scandal hits Islamabad Club as Auditor General ...

09:32 AM | 5 Aug, 2024

'Apni Chat, Apna Ghar’ Housing plan to start August 14; Check all ...

09:02 AM | 5 Aug, 2024

Pakistan armed forces stand firm in solidarity with Kashmiris on ...

08:44 AM | 5 Aug, 2024

Pakistan observes Youm-e-Istehsal today amid calls for restoration of ...

10:39 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

Pakistan issues advisory for students as violent protests resume in ...

09:58 PM | 4 Aug, 2024

Imran Khan 'rules out' any out-of-court settlement with govt or army

Pakistan

04:16 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Private hospital owner shot dead in broad daylight outside Lahore ...

10:42 AM | 3 Aug, 2024

Check Updated list of illegal housing societies in Lahore by LDA

01:42 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Pakistan Parliament passes resolution to condemn assassination of ...

09:57 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Pakistan, Turkmenistan agree to expedite work on TAPI pipeline project

11:59 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Pakistan approves privatisation plan for 24 loss-making state entities

06:28 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Online taxi driver allegedly assaults female passenger in Lahore

Advertisement

Latest

10:02 AM | 5 Aug, 2024

Massive corruption scandal hits Islamabad Club as Auditor General exposes irregularities

Gold & Silver

04:17 PM | 3 Aug, 2024

Gold prices see slight dip in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 5 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 5, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.

British Pound rate moved down to 356.8 for buying, and 356.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.95.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.55
Euro EUR 301.6 303.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.80 356.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.80 76.40
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.95 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 184.80 186.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.40 38.80
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36.00
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.00 917.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.40 204.40
Swedish Krona SEK 26.60 26.90
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Baht THB 7.50 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: