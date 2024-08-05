Massive corruption scandal hits Islamabad Club as Auditor General exposes irregularities

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Club, the key facility in country's capital city Islamabad, has been rocked by massive scandal of over Rs750 million as Auditor General exposed embezzlement of funds.

Reports shared online quoting Auditor General of Pakistan reports said there are major financial discrepancies amounting to Rs750 million in audit of Islamabad Club.

The audit disclosed that the club experienced a loss of Rs. 199.2 million for the fiscal year 2022-23, even though Rs. 100 million in bonuses were distributed to employees. The report highlights that Rs. 300 million was inappropriately spent on domestic projects without proper cost estimates or measurements.

Amount of over Rs14 million was used for building lake near the cricket ground and Rs. 16.1 million for floodlights purchased without a competitive bidding process.

The report also reveals that Rs. 104.5 million in membership fees were not collected, and Rs. 93.6 million was spent on civil works without receiving design approval from the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Furthermore, another amount of Rs25 million was allocated for corporate membership fees, and Rs. 105 million was expended on various development projects. Furthermore, the audit criticized the hiring of a consultant for Rs. 4.4 million without conducting an open competition.