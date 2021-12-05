Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 05 December 2021
09:09 AM | 5 Dec, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 05, 2021 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|177.85
|179.35
|Euro
|EUR
|199
|201
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|234.5
|237
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48.3
|48.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.9
|47.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|124
|125.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.85
|388.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|136.5
|138
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.75
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.5
|23.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.75
|17
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.8
|484.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.5
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.55
|97.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.75
|394.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|127
|128.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.5
|18.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.9
|160.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Nation remembers war hero Major Akram on 50th martyrdom anniversary10:53 AM | 5 Dec, 2021
- M-Tag made mandatory for all vehicles on M2 motorway10:26 AM | 5 Dec, 2021
- PML-N, PPP lock horns as polling begins for NA-133 by-election09:51 AM | 5 Dec, 2021
- Covid-19 claims 6 lives, infects 372 more in 24 hours09:29 AM | 5 Dec, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:09 AM | 5 Dec, 2021
Meesha Shafi, mother file petition for apology in Ali Zafar defamation case
11:59 PM | 4 Dec, 2021
- WATCH – Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Beig share details of how they ...08:21 PM | 4 Dec, 2021
- Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding 'confirmed'11:26 PM | 4 Dec, 2021
- Celebrities dazzle at James Bond-themed party in Karachi04:33 PM | 4 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021