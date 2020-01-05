Pakistan ready for its role to ensure free, impartial plebiscite in IOJ&K: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that being a party to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Pakistan stood ready to play its role to ensure a free and impartial plebiscite in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In his message to the nation on Right to Self-Determination Day annually observed on January 5, the prime minister said, “Every year, the 5th of January reinforces our commitment to uphold the fundamental human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

On this day, in 1949, the United Nations (UN) made a commitment for the realization of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations.

He said the day also reminded the international community, especially the United Nations, of the imperative of honouring its commitment towards people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He viewed that the importance of the inalienable right to self-determination has been acknowledged in all important human rights covenants and decisions of the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council.

Due to Indian intransigence, the UN Security Council has failed to fulfill its pledge to the Kashmiri people.

The prime minister said over 72 years of illegal occupation of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) were a saga of brutalization of the Kashmiri people.

“Around 900,000 occupation forces have converted the region into the largest prison in the world. Post-5th August 2019, India has unleashed a new reign of terror in IOJ&K, locking the region down and abusing human rights of the innocent people especially women, children and the elderly with impunity,” he remarked.

He said Kashmiri people had been deprived of their rights to life, food, health, freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, freedom of religion and above all, the right to self-determination for over 150 days.

The recent wave of unprecedented Indian state-sponsored terrorism in IOJ&K and discriminatory steps against minorities, especially Muslims, were a clear manifestation of the Hindutva ideology espoused by the RSS-inspired Indian Government, he added.

The prime minister urged the world to ensure that human rights abuses did not go unpunished and that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes against humanity were held accountable.

“Our strong and steadfast moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people will continue till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination,” he added.