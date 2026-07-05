What is SpudCell? Lab-made cell being able to grow, copy DNA, and divide

Bio Researchers pursued one of biology’s most ambitious goals, creating a living cell entirely from non-living components. Instead of modifying an existing organism, the idea is to assemble cell piece by piece using carefully selected biological molecules.

Although researchers made some progress over the years, bringing all the essential functions of life together in one artificial system has remained an enormous challenge. A research team led by Kate Adamala at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities has now taken an important step toward that objective by developing an artificial cell called SpudCell.

SpudCell consists of tiny droplet of water enclosed by a membrane made from fatty molecules, closely resembling the outer boundary of natural cells. Inside droplet, scientists placed collection of cellular machinery along with a miniature genome containing only 36 genes. This makes it dramatically less complex than even the simplest bacteria, which generally require hundreds or thousands of genes to survive.

SpudCell performs key biological functions. First, it grows by merging with smaller vesicles that deliver nutrients and molecular components. Second, it is capable of copying its own DNA, and it can divide into smaller daughter droplets, although this process still depends heavily on experimental intervention and is not yet fully autonomous.

The importance of work lies not in creating a complete artificial organism but in demonstrating that several fundamental cellular processes can operate together inside one synthetic system. Previous research had successfully recreated individual cellular activities in isolation, such as protein production or DNA replication. However, combining these processes into a coordinated, functioning artificial cell proved far more difficult because each biological reaction operates best under different chemical conditions.

To overcome this challenge, researchers relied on PURE system, a laboratory-prepared collection of purified biological molecules capable of reading DNA instructions and producing proteins. Earlier experiments had already shown that this system could function inside lipid vesicles, but those artificial cells could neither sustain growth nor reproduce using their own genetic information.

The team expanded those earlier designs by engineering genes that produce specialized molecules on the membrane surface. These molecules serve as docking sites for nutrient-filled vesicles, allowing SpudCell to absorb the materials required for growth and DNA replication.

For reproduction, the researchers introduced an additional molecular mechanism involving FLAG tags and streptavidin. When streptavidin is added to the surrounding solution, interactions between these molecules generate physical forces that eventually separate one droplet into two. Although effective as a proof of concept, this method remains inefficient and often requires researchers to mechanically assist the division process.

Several limitations prevent SpudCell from being classified as a living cell. Its protein-making machinery gradually deteriorates because it cannot replace damaged ribosomes. In addition, DNA is not consistently distributed during division, causing many daughter cells to lose essential genetic information after repeated generations. As a result, the artificial cells cannot sustain long-term reproduction or maintain stable populations.

Researchers explored whether SpudCell could display the beginnings of evolutionary behavior. By deliberately introducing a genetic mutation that increased nutrient uptake, they observed that mutated cells grew more rapidly and gradually became more common within the population. However, this should not be viewed as true evolution because both the mutation and the division process were controlled by the researchers rather than occurring naturally.

The research has attracted considerable attention within the scientific community. Many experts have described the achievement as a significant technical breakthrough because it demonstrates that multiple life-like functions can be integrated into a single synthetic platform. At the same time, scientists caution that SpudCell remains far from a genuinely living organism and that its findings still await formal peer review.

Artificial cells like SpudCell may eventually become valuable tools across medicine, biotechnology, and environmental science. Researchers are looking at programmable synthetic cells capable of delivering drugs directly to diseased tissues, manufacturing useful chemicals, cleaning polluted environments, or performing industrial tasks more safely than genetically modified microorganisms.

As every component of SpudCell is intentionally designed and understood, future improvements can be made in a systematic way.

Although many scientific challenges remain before fully synthetic life becomes reality, SpudCell demonstrates that constructing increasingly sophisticated artificial cells is becoming technically feasible. Much like the earliest airplanes proved that powered flight was possible despite their limitations, this research provides evidence that building functional cells from basic molecular components is no longer merely a theoretical ambition.