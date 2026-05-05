Good news for engineers: Senate committee recommends nationwide technical allowance

ISLAMABAD – The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology has recommended the introduction of a technical allowance for engineers across Pakistan.

During a committee meeting, Registrar of the Pakistan Engineering Council Engineer Khadim Hussain Bhatti briefed members, stating that the technical allowance has long been a key demand of engineers and is justified in recognition of their professional responsibilities.

He noted that several professional groups, including medical officers, judges, civil service officers, pilots, paramilitary personnel, and management cadres, already receive similar allowances. He added that the technical allowance has been approved in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

However, he said the allowance has not yet been implemented in Sindh and Balochistan, where approval is still in process. He further added that implementation has begun at the federal level in institutions such as Indus River System Authority and the Pakistan Engineering Council.

The registrar highlighted disparities in the system, saying some institutions are already providing the allowance while others are not, stressing that engineers should not face discrimination between federal and provincial levels.

After the briefing, the committee chairman praised the efforts of the Pakistan Engineering Council, noting that engineers play a vital role in national development and should be granted this allowance. He expressed full support for the proposal.

The committee further recommended that technical allowance be extended to engineers across all provinces and federal institutions. It also urged the Secretary of Science and Technology to take responsibility for the matter, ensure implementation, and monitor the process of payments.