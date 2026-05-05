Pakistan strongly condemns missile, drone attacks in UAE

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemned the missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates last night.

“I express full solidarity with His Highness @MohamedBinZayed. Pakistan stands firmly with our Emirati brothers and sisters as well as with the Government of the United Arab Emirates at this difficult time,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a post on X.

He said it is absolutely essential that the ceasefire be upheld and respected, to allow necessary diplomatic space for dialogue leading to enduring peace and stability in the region.

A day earlier, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence has stated that Iran launched four missiles toward the UAE, but the country’s air defence system successfully intercepted and neutralised the attack in time.

According to international media reports, three of the missiles fired from Iran were destroyed mid-air, while the fourth fell into the sea and became ineffective.

The Ministry of Defence said the intended targets were key installations in Abu Dhabi, but no major damage was reported. Authorities added that the air force and missile defence systems have been placed on high alert, with all necessary measures being taken to protect citizens and territory.

Due to the situation, flight operations at Dubai International Airport and Sharjah International Airport were temporarily suspended, while security agencies remained on high alert.

This marks the first emergency missile alert in the UAE following a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, raising concern among residents.

Authorities also sent emergency alerts to mobile phones, warning citizens to move to safe locations and await further instructions. However, a follow-up message later declared the situation “safe,” allowing normal activities to resume while advising continued caution.

Separately, a fire was reported in the Fujairah Petroleum Industrial Zone, which officials believe may have been caused by a drone attack linked to Iran.