UNICEF Jobs Open for Pakistani Professionals – Apply Online

ISLAMABAD – Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment launched awareness drive encouraging young professionals to explore global career opportunities with UNICEF.

The campaign highlights current job openings across multiple sectors, urging qualified candidates to apply for international roles within the UN system focused on humanitarian and development work.

UNICEF offers strong platform for both professional growth and humanitarian service. Notably, around 85% of its staff are deployed in field roles, working directly in communities across the world.

The organization is currently hiring across a wide range of sectors, including child protection, education, nutrition, emergency response, information technology, and supply chain and logistics. Positions are available in multiple categories such as International Professional, National Officer, and General Service roles. Contract types vary from short-term assignments to fixed-term positions ranging between one and two years.

To qualify, applicants must hold relevant academic qualifications and possess between one and ten years of professional experience, depending on the job role. Fluency in English is essential, along with knowledge of other UN languages. Officials also highlighted that volunteering opportunities with UNICEF can serve as a strong entry point for gaining valuable international exposure and experience.

Interested candidates are strongly encouraged to visit the official UNICEF careers portal for updated job listings and application details:

https://jobs.unicef.org/en-us/listing/

The Bureau emphasized that applicants should rely only on verified and official sources when applying, warning against misinformation and unofficial recruitment channels.