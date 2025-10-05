Pm Shehbaz Arrives In Malaysia On Two Day Official Visit

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Malaysia for two-day official visit on Sunday.

According to reports, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Malaysia from October 5 to 7. He arrived in Kuala Lumpur with a delegation including Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

The visit, made at the invitation of Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, will include high-level meetings and delegation talks.

Several agreements and MoUs on cooperation in trade, IT, telecom, halal industry, investment, education, energy, infrastructure, and the digital economy will be signed.

Both sides will also explore new opportunities to strengthen people-to-people ties.