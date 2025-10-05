Punjab announces Fines up to Rs30,000 for Late Vehicle Ownership

LAHORE – Punjab government amended Motor Vehicle Ordinance 1969, introducing fines for delayed transfer of vehicle ownership to curb delays in vehicle registration and ensure timely compliance.

Under updated Rule 47, vehicle owners will face fines based on the duration of the delay. The move implemented by the Excise Department slapped fines upto Rs30,000.

Late Vehicle Transfer Fine

31 to 60 days: Rs10,000

61 to 90 days: Rs20,000

91 to 120 days: Rs30,000

Excise Department clarified that these fines are strictly applicable to encourage timely transfer of ownership and streamline vehicle registration processes across Punjab.

This amendment comes as part of broader efforts to modernize the province’s motor vehicle regulations and improve compliance among vehicle owners.