Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – September 5, 2023

Web Desk 08:13 AM | 5 Sep, 2023
Daily Horoscope
Source: File photo

Here’s free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, your previous issues in property business will give you profits. You might be facing some serious   health issues. You will need to end the fear of being separated from close buddies and friends.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you should not to take unnecessary risks in investment. You can take on a stance to advance in your career. Don’t pine all of your life’s hopes on one thing. There will be family mental stress and uncertainty.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you may find economic conditions very uncertain. Respect all who give you benefit in business. You need to find a balance between your personal and professional lives because they will both require a lot of your time and attention.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you may struggle hard for maintain your respect and prestige. Your family is likely to pamper and support you. Make the most of this time by learning new skills and groom yourself professionally.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you should continue yoga and meditation for mental relaxation. Avoid unnecessary arguments and conflicts.  You can expect your home to be peaceful and prosperous. Be bold and blunt in decision making.

Virgo (August 22- September22)

This day reminds to complete tasks timely otherwise your work might get delayed. You might plan for new projects and innovations at workplace. Avoid talking to anyone disrespectfully. Be humble and flexible.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you may become busy with assignments and related work. You may be successful in your current position but keep on the best work. Keep your mind open and assist others in growing. Plan for an outing with family.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, you are likely to visit religious places with friends. Concentrate intently on the tasks at hand and strictly adhere to the deadlines.  Be happy at work and focus for the tasks. Keep a positive attitude.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you may be feeling restless and worried due to domestic and business complications. Your partner will be unable to express her anxiety to you so listen her. Take better care of yourself.

Capricorn (December 21 - January 19)

Today, you may find   obstacles in work-business, there will be success in daily work. Don’t become panic and control at your temper. Be happy and repose trust in your nearer.

Aquarius (January 19 - February 18)

Today, your expenses will be increased as compared to your income. Recognize that you can handle challenging tasks. Try to bridge slight lack of cooperation from close relatives. Try to concentrate for getting mental peace. Be happy and proud,

Pisces (February 18 - March 20)

Today, you must be get ready and start realizing one thing to accept and even enjoy change around you. If you are confident in your ability then you can lead a new project at work.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 4 September 2023

08:43 AM | 4 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 3, 2023

09:03 AM | 3 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 2 September, 2023

08:42 AM | 2 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 1, 2023

09:20 AM | 1 Sep, 2023

Daily horoscope - 31 August, 2023 

09:02 AM | 31 Aug, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 30 August 2023

09:01 AM | 30 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

Daily Horoscope – September 5, 2023

08:13 AM | 5 Sep, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – September 5, 2023

08:13 AM | 5 Sep, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 5, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 329.9 333.65
Euro EUR 355 359
UK Pound Sterling GBP 416.9 421
U.A.E Dirham AED 91.2 92
Saudi Riyal SAR 87.7 88.5
Australian Dollar AUD 210 212
Bahrain Dinar BHD 813.77 821.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 240 242.4
China Yuan CNY 42.14 42.54
Danish Krone DKK 44.24 44.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.83 39.19
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 992.22 1001.22
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 181.87 183.87
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 794.68 802.68
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.71 84.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 237.6 240
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 345.45 347.95
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 5, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
 
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,3000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,450.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs186,494 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 217,523.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (5 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Karachi PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Islamabad PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Peshawar PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Quetta PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Sialkot PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Attock PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Gujranwala PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Jehlum PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Multan PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Bahawalpur PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Gujrat PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Nawabshah PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Chakwal PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Hyderabad PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Nowshehra PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Sargodha PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Faisalabad PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Mirpur PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: