Passport counters to remain open on Saturdays for two months

ISLAMABAD – Passport delivery counters across Pakistan will remain open every Saturday for the next two months to facilitate citizens in collecting their completed passports, the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports has announced.

Under the arrangement, the counters will operate from 8am to 4pm on Saturdays, in addition to regular working days.

The department urged citizens to collect their passports promptly, warning that documents left unclaimed for more than six months would be disposed of under government policy.

The move follows the launch of a doorstep passport delivery service, which allows applicants to receive their passports at their registered addresses instead of visiting collection centres.

The facility was introduced on the directives of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi as part of efforts to streamline passport delivery and improve public convenience.

Earlier, Mr Naqvi had announced the introduction of cashless transactions at passport offices across the country.

“Applicants no longer need to stand in long queues or wait for hours to make payments,” he said in a post on X.

Mr Naqvi described the initiative as another step towards making public services faster, more transparent and more convenient.