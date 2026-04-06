Cm Maryam Rejects Proposal To Close Markets At 8pm In Punjab

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has rejected the proposal to close markets at 8 PM.

According to reports, she stated in a meeting that both the federal and Punjab governments are already providing substantial subsidies, and there is currently no need to change market hours. Markets across Punjab will remain open until 10 PM.

Reports added that Maryam Nawaz emphasized not putting additional economic pressure on traders.

She suggested further consultations with trader associations and business representatives, with the matter to be reconsidered in the next meeting after these discussions.

Meanwhile, yesterday the Balochistan government directed markets, wedding venues, and restaurants to close early as part of a broader energy conservation effort, according to an official notification issued by the Home Department.

The order follows decisions made during a meeting on fuel subsidies and energy-saving measures, with oversight provided by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

Under the notification, all markets and shopping complexes must close by 8 pm, while essential services like pharmacies, bakeries, and tandoors are exempted. Marriage halls, banquet venues, and wedding events—including those held in hotels and restaurants—must conclude by 10 pm. Hotels and restaurants are also required to shut by the same time.