Three Pakistanis among 4 injured in UAE port fire after debris incident

LAHORE – A fire erupted at Khor Fakkan Port in Sharjah region of the UAE on April 5, following debris from a drone interception, the local media authority reported.

The incident left four people injured, including a Nepalese citizen and three Pakistanis, who suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Emergency teams responded promptly, bringing the blaze under control, and cooling operations are ongoing.

Authorities have urged the public to rely solely on official updates and avoid spreading unverified information.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep concerns over the incident at Khor Fakkan port in UAE, where an intercepted projectile caused injuries to civilians including Pakistani nationals.

In a post on X handle, he prayed for the swift recovery of the injured. He said we remain in close contact with UAE authorities to ensure all necessary support is extended to our citizens.

The prime minister said Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brotherly people of the UAE and reiterates the urgent need for restraint and de-escalation in the region.