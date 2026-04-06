Who will fill Murad Saeed’s vacant Senate seat in KP?

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is finalising its candidate for the vacant Senate seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, previously held by Murad Saeed, with a key name emerging after internal consultations.

According to reports, a meeting of the parliamentary board was held at KP House under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Suhail Afridi, where various names were discussed. Reports say the opposition has proposed Akhunzada Hussain Yousafzai as a candidate for the seat.

PTI’s central leadership also considered Irfan Saleem and Faizur Rehman, with discussions focusing on their political roles and activity. Concerns were raised over Irfan Saleem’s alleged involvement in the May 9 incidents, while Faizur Rehman reportedly assured support to the party’s legal team in cases involving its founder.

Akhunzada Hussain Yousafzai’s name was reportedly backed by Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Nasir Abbas, while PTI leadership emphasised the need for an active and effective representative in the Senate. Sources added that the party’s parliamentary group and even the founder’s sisters supported Yousafzai’s nomination.

Meanwhile, 23 candidates have obtained nomination papers for the by-election, including former provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai and PTI leaders Dr. Nawaz Khan, Nadeem Alam, and Waqas Orakzai. Nomination papers can be submitted until tomorrow, with the preliminary list to be released on April 8.

Scrutiny of papers will continue until April 10, withdrawals can be made by April 16, and polling is scheduled for April 23 in the KP Assembly.

PTI has directed all aspirants not to submit nomination papers independently. Provincial President Junaid Akbar stated that only officially nominated candidates will file papers after the parliamentary committee announces its final decision.