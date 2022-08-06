Hungary's top commander meets CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza
Share
RAWALPINDI – Lieutenant General Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, Commander of Hungarian Defence Forces called on General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.
According to ISPR, matters of bilateral defence cooperation including security, military exchanges, training and prevailing regional environment were discussed during the meeting.
Commander of Hungarian Defence Forces, who is in Pakistan on an official visit, said that these mutually beneficial interactions have deepened the bilateral defence relationship, strengthened the cooperation and enhanced mutual understanding between the two armies.
Chairman JCSC reaffirmed the strong and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between Hungary and Pakistan.
Earlier upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, Lieutenant General Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces.
Kazakhstan’s top defence official meets CJCSC ... 01:35 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Lieutenant General Khussainov Marat Rakhimovich, First Deputy Defence Minister / Chief of General ...
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- 'MALPAK IV' – Pakistan, Malaysia hold joint naval exercise01:31 PM | 6 Aug, 2022
- Hungary's top commander meets CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza01:02 PM | 6 Aug, 2022
- At least 15 Palestinians killed as Israel hits Gaza with airstrikes12:48 PM | 6 Aug, 2022
- President Alvi breaks silence on speculations about absence in ...12:13 PM | 6 Aug, 2022
- DG ISPR denies Pakistan’s role in US drone strike that killed top ...11:35 AM | 6 Aug, 2022
- Social media furious over Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'11:00 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga all set to star in Joker sequel10:09 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
- British Royals wish Meghan Markle on birthday, but Queen Elizabeth ...10:31 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022