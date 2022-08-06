Hungary's top commander meets CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza

RAWALPINDI – Lieutenant General Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, Commander of Hungarian Defence Forces called on General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

According to ISPR, matters of bilateral defence cooperation including security, military exchanges, training and prevailing regional environment were discussed during the meeting.

Commander of Hungarian Defence Forces, who is in Pakistan on an official visit, said that these mutually beneficial interactions have deepened the bilateral defence relationship, strengthened the cooperation and enhanced mutual understanding between the two armies.

Chairman JCSC reaffirmed the strong and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between Hungary and Pakistan.

Earlier upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, Lieutenant General Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces.