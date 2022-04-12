Kazakhstan’s top defence official meets CJCSC Gen Nadeem
Share
RAWALPINDI – Lieutenant General Khussainov Marat Rakhimovich, First Deputy Defence Minister / Chief of General Staff Armed Forces of Republic of Kazakhstan called on General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters Rawalpindi, on Tuesday.
Matters of bilateral strategic interest with particular emphasis on evolving regional security situation particularly in Afghanistan and further strengthening of security & defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries were brought into discussion during the meeting.
While praising the positive role of Armed Forces of Pakistan for regional peace and stability, Lieutenant General Khussainov Marat Rakhimovich, who is in Pakistan on an official visit, expressed the desire to further expand these brotherly relations with special focus on bilateral security, military exchanges and exercises.
Chairman JCSC said that Pakistan is keen to expand its existing bilateral military-to-military cooperation with Kazakhstan as part of Pakistan’s ongoing upward trajectory in defence ties with the regional countries.
Earlier upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, Lieutenant General Khussainov Marat Rakhimovich, was presented “Guard of Honour” by a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent.
Tajik defence minister, CJCSC Gen. Nadeem Raza, ... 10:45 AM | 15 Jul, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Defence Minister of Tajikistan Colonel General Sherali Mirzo, who is on official visit to Pakistan, ...
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- Kazakhstan’s top defence official meets CJCSC Gen Nadeem01:35 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
- PSX eases eligibility requirements for investors of GEM board ...01:04 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
- Pakistan’s political volatility adds to external financing risk: ...12:56 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
- PM Shehbaz Sharif abolishes Saturday off for govt employees12:55 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
- Jemima Goldsmith’s brother lands in hot waters for speaking against ...12:22 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
- Syra Yousaf and Sheheryar Munawar's latest clicks storm the internet05:11 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- Katrina Kaif’s new bold photos set internet on fire05:18 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- Will Sarah Khan do films in future?06:25 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022