'MALPAK IV' – Pakistan, Malaysia hold joint naval exercise
Share
KARACHI – Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur visited Malaysia and participated in a bilateral exercise MALPAK IV.
On arrival at the Malaysian naval base, Pakistani embassy officials and the host Navy accorded a warm welcome to the ship.
The commanding officer of PNS Taimur held important meetings with the Malaysian Naval officials and discussed cooperation in the maritime sector.
Officers of Pakistan Navy visited different installations of Royal Malaysian Navy.
The Malaysian Naval officers and other diplomatic personalities also visited Pakistan Navy's ship.
Pakistan, China conduct joint naval drills 10:11 AM | 11 Jul, 2022
Pakistan and China started a four-day joint naval exercise named "Sea Guardians-2" in Shanghai port on ...
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- 'MALPAK IV' – Pakistan, Malaysia hold joint naval exercise01:31 PM | 6 Aug, 2022
- Hungary's top commander meets CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza01:02 PM | 6 Aug, 2022
- At least 15 Palestinians killed as Israel hits Gaza with airstrikes12:48 PM | 6 Aug, 2022
- President Alvi breaks silence on speculations about absence in ...12:13 PM | 6 Aug, 2022
- DG ISPR denies Pakistan’s role in US drone strike that killed top ...11:35 AM | 6 Aug, 2022
- Social media furious over Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'11:00 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga all set to star in Joker sequel10:09 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
- British Royals wish Meghan Markle on birthday, but Queen Elizabeth ...10:31 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022