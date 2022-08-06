'MALPAK IV' – Pakistan, Malaysia hold joint naval exercise

01:31 PM | 6 Aug, 2022
'MALPAK IV' – Pakistan, Malaysia hold joint naval exercise
Source: @INTELPSF (Twitter)
KARACHI – Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur visited Malaysia and participated in a bilateral exercise MALPAK IV.

On arrival at the Malaysian naval base, Pakistani embassy officials and the host Navy accorded a warm welcome to the ship.

The commanding officer of PNS Taimur held important meetings with the Malaysian Naval officials and discussed cooperation in the maritime sector.

Officers of Pakistan Navy visited different installations of Royal Malaysian Navy.

The Malaysian Naval officers and other diplomatic personalities also visited Pakistan Navy's ship.

