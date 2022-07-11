Pakistan, China conduct joint naval drills
Pakistan and China started a four-day joint naval exercise named "Sea Guardians-2" in Shanghai port on Sunday.
The drill is a normal arrangement as per a yearly plan between the two militaries, said Liu Wensheng, spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy.
It is not related to any regional situations and does not target any third party, Liu noted.
The joint exercise aims to enhance defense cooperation, exchange expertise and experience, deepen the traditional friendship between the two countries and militaries, and promote the development of China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.
