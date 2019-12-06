SC moved to cancel bail of Maryam Nawaz
Share
ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Friday filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the Lahore High Court's (LHC) decision for granting bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz.
In the petition, NAB had pleaded the court that the LHC had not considered the case record in the correct manner.
It added that due to the LHC's decision, the prosecution's case had also been affected.
The accountability watchdog appealed before apex court to cancel Maryam's bail and declare the LHC's order as null and void.
The LHC had granted bail to the PML-N leader in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on November 4.
- FO blasts India's false claims about persecution of minorities in ...10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ECL08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Watch Pakistani billionaire’s luxury yacht smashes into bridge in ...08:11 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
-
- CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ensure justice06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The Decade’01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
- Azadi March: Chaudhry brothers active for compromise talks as Fazl ...12:08 AM | 5 Nov, 2019
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019