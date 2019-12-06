SC moved to cancel bail of Maryam Nawaz
Associated Press of Pakistan
10:25 PM | 6 Dec, 2019
SC moved to cancel bail of Maryam Nawaz
ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Friday filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the Lahore High Court's (LHC) decision for granting bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz. 

In the petition, NAB had pleaded the court that the LHC had not considered the case record in the correct manner.

It added that due to the LHC's decision, the prosecution's case had also been affected.

The accountability watchdog appealed before apex court to cancel Maryam's bail and declare the LHC's order as null and void.

The LHC had granted bail to the PML-N leader in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on November 4.

