Security forces eliminate 24 India-backed terrorists in KP

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed 24 terrorists in two different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 4-5 February 2026.

ISPR said the killed terrorists belonged to Indian Proxy Fitna Al Khwarij. It added that an intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in Orakzai District on reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, fourteen were eliminated.

Another intelligence based operation by Security forces was conducted in Khyber District. In ensuing fire exchange, ten more khwarij were effectively neutralised.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.